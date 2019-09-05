ATTLEBORO — When it’s over it’s over.
The news that the high school pool was shut down to make way for construction of the new high school just feet away from the current building, sent a number of swim teams, including the AHS Blue Bombardiers and the Attleboro Bluefish, scrambling to find new homes.
And now, bits and pieces, or flotsam and jetsam, if you will, of the facility, formally known as the William F. Dentch Natatorium, will soon be declared “surplus and available for disposal.”
That means they can be sold or trashed by the city.
The request to declare the equipment surplus was sent to the city council by Mayor Paul Heroux at the request of the school department this week.
Since there will be no pool in the new $260 million high school because the state does pay for such facilities, there’s no need for the accoutrements that made the pool the pool.
Even the lettering that spells out “William F. Dentch Natatorium” will be sold or trashed.
Dentch, who taught physics for 34 years at AHS and coached swimming for 21 years, died in 2000 at the age of 57 after a battle with cancer.
He coached the boys team for 15 years and the girls team, which he established in 1974, for 21 years.
His swim teams won more than 200 meets and he was named coach of the year in 1991 when he was inducted into the Eastern Massachusetts Interscholastic League Hall of Fame.
The pool was dedicated to Dentch’s memory in 2002.
Dentch was the founder and coach of the Attleboro Blue Fish swim team.
He also coached Attleboro Youth Soccer and Attleboro Little League Baseball, according to his obituary.
Also up for disposal are “bins, weights, a speaker, clocks, kick boards, power towers, lane lines, lane line reels, flags, flag poles, starting blocks, lights and two aluminum ladders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.