When the last major renovation of Attleboro’s Joseph Lyman Sweet Memorial Library was completed in the fall of 1993 there was a great celebration.
A rededication ceremony was held on Sunday, Nov. 7, of that year with 300 people in attendance including Patricia K. Jackson of the state’s Board of Library Commissioners.
Also present was Vartan Gregorian, president of Brown University and former president of the New York Public Library System.
Jackson hailed the renovations to the structure, which was originally built in 1907 in the “beaux arts” style, according to information on the Massachusetts Historical Commission website.
“This is a castle on Main Street that is both elegant and functional,” she said.
Gregorian, who died last month in Manhattan at the age of 87, was the keynote speaker and convincing him to attend was considered “a major coup for city officials.”
A New York Times obituary said he was a brilliant scholar who had achieved much in his life, but perhaps his greatest achievement was his effort that saved New York City’s library.
“A scholar, a university leader and a believer in libraries, he almost single-handedly rescued a grand but broken one in a time of municipal austerity,” his obituary said.
When he took over NYC’s library it was described as “a decaying Dickensian repository of 7.7 million books (the world’s sixth largest collection), many of them rare and valuable, gathering dust and crumbling on 88 linear miles of stacks.”
Gregorian described the NYC library as integral to the city’s history and future.
This quote was in his obituary:
“It deserves the city’s respect, appreciation and support. No, the library is not a cost center! It is an investment in the city’s past and future!”
So it’s easy to see why he accepted Attleboro’s invitation to speak.
Attleboro’s renovation conformed to one of his passions.
At the ceremony, Gregorian lauded libraries as crucial to the preservation of freedom.
So it follows that the preservation of libraries is crucial.
“In an actual and symbolic sense, the library is the embodiment of our freedom of knowledge, freedom of choice and constitutes the best symbol of the First Amendment of our Constitution,” he was quoted as saying in a Sun Chronicle story on the event.
Then-school committee chairwoman Diane Mangiaratti was also in attendance that day and she liked what she saw.
“I am very pleased with the whole layout and how they were able to preserve the old and blend it with the new addition to the building,” she said.
The effort had been a long time coming — at least 10 years, The Sun Chronicle said.
One of the motivating factors took place when the library began to crumble.
In 1988, emergency repairs had to be made when huge chunks of ornamental stone began falling off the then 81-year-old structure, endangering anyone who happened to be walking below.
Some chunks were estimated to weigh 150 pounds and it was said they left “small craters in the sidewalks.”
Water had infiltrated cracks in the stone, which got bigger when the water froze, eventually causing pieces to break off and fall.
But in 1993, all that was in the past.
The formal rededication ceremony lasted about 90 minutes.
After it ended, someone played a piano on the first floor as the throng mingled and wandered the facility with wide eyes and consumed punch and pastry.
The Sun Chronicle proclaimed it “a grand day” and that “visitors one and all seemed to fall immediately in love with this revitalized building. It is a building to be proud of.”
The library had been expanded by about 9,000 square feet to 33,000 square feet at a cost $3.3 million.
In an interview this week, former library director Walter Stitt said the “whole orientation of the building changed” with that renovation.
The entrance was moved to the ground level where it is today just off the parking lot and the building was made handicapped accessible.
Stitt said the reconstruction involved the removal of an addition built in the early 1960s.
It was a correction, he said.
He vividly remembers the day the entire back wall was torn out with a giant claw.
The side walls were taken out as well.
The library was closed for 16 months and books and other materials were transferred to the former London’s Department Store on Park Street, where a makeshift library was set up.
And like Mangiaratti, Stitt thought the renovations were well done.
“They did a nice job of harmonizing the addition with the older part of the building,” he said.
However, he did note that there’s a slight hump where the old and new are joined together.
And for those who like to stand in the footprints of history, he said small depressions in the marble floor where the main desk once stood are noticeable.
The marble was worn down after decades of use and thousands of feet shuffling over the floor.
Money for the renovations came from a number of sources.
The Balfour Foundation chipped in $900,000.
The state added $663,850 and the city, the library trust and private donations picked up the remainder.
And now the city is in the midst of another renovation.
This time it borrowed the $6.5 million needed for the job.
In today’s dollars, the 1993 project was worth about $6.1 million, according to the government’s CPI inflation calculator.
So the cost is roughly equivalent, but little else is the same.
The job started in October and the date of “substantial completion” is expected to be Aug. 1, and after that contractors will be cleaning up and attending to minor jobs that need finishing.
But once they clear out, what will patrons notice?
Not much, but that doesn’t mean the money was not well spent.
“It’s not going to look super different,” Library Director Amy Rhilinger said as she and Assistant Director Joseph Morra showed a reporter from The Sun Chronicle around the work site.
But it will feel different, she said, referencing the installation of the new HVAC system.
The main changes of this renovation are mostly happening out of sight, in the ceilings, in the walls and on the roof.
One goal of the project is to restore the exterior so it’s water tight, including new roofs, to ensure there’s no more crumbling.
A second is to create a better atmosphere on the inside and that involves the installation of a new heating and ventilation system, according to Evan Warner of STV/DPM, the city’s project manager.
The HVAC system not only needs to provide warmth in the winter and coolness in the summer, but also the appropriate humidity for the maintenance of the library’s books, documents and other materials such as films.
Rhilinger said the old system often failed in those requirements.
The new systems will provide more comfort for patrons and staff.
“We’ve actually had to close because it was too cold or too hot,” she said.
While there will be few visible differences, the library patrons may well appreciate the new atmospheric conditions as well as a brighter atmosphere with the installation of new LED bulbs inside historically appropriate lights.
Natural light will also be improved with the replacement of the skylights.
The elevator is also getting an overhaul so it “will work as it’s supposed to.”
There’s another change that won’t be noticeable to the public.
A fourth-floor room that once contained a great amount of HVAC mechanical equipment has been emptied. Most of it was transferred to the roof.
That room will most likely be used for storage, Rhilinger said.
Unlike the previous renovation, the library has been open as much as possible considering the double whammy of coronavirus restrictions and construction work.
The work has caused many of the stacks to be tightly wrapped in plastic to protect the books from dust and other construction disruption.
One aspect of the project patrons will notice is the cleanup of the exterior.
Whether it can be restored to its former glory completely, or simply as much as possible considering the oldest part of it is now 114 years old, remains to be seen.
But some things are noticeable.
All anyone has to do is take a drive down North Main Street to see the new copper flashing on the new slate roof gleaming brightly in the sun.
Flashing is also being installed on some of the walls in the 1993 section of the building to prevent the crumbling and danger that occurred in 1988.
Meanwhile, Warner said when coronavirus emerged, further consideration was given to the HVAC system to help keep the air purer.
He said the energy-efficient system will contain ultraviolet light to kill bacteria.
In addition, a plan to install sealed windows was nixed in favor of one in which windows could be opened to allow for the circulation of fresh air.
Warner was impressed with the city’s efforts to keep the library functioning and serving the people of Attleboro during the pandemic and construction.
“The staff should be commended for continuing to serve the community during a project of this magnitude,” he said. “They could have closed, but it was important to keep serving the community.”
It’s not known if the full reopening of the library will prompt a ceremony as elaborate as the one in 1993, because, well, there will be little to see.
But one thing is for sure, the improvements made will ensure the “castle on Main Street” will remain “elegant and functional” for some time to come.
That’s something Gregorian would be glad to praise again.
