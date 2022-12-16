ATTLEBORO — The rental and mortgage assistance program run by the city with money from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act was launched this past week.
The program is designed to help those who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic with rental and mortgage payments.
It’s being run by the city’s community development office.
Up to three consecutive months of rental or mortgage assistance may be provided to those individuals and families who are below the income limits.
Applicants must be Attleboro residents and property must be located in Attleboro.
For further information or to obtain a copy of the application call 508-223-2222 ext. 3330.
Funds are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
The ARPA grant provides about $500,000 for the program.
Income must be from all people in the family and these maximum limits apply: One person $54,150, two people $61,900, three people $69,650, four people, $77,350, five people, $83,550, six people, $89,750, seven people $95,950 and eight people $102,150.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.