The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday through Aug. 13 on Interstate-495 Northbound as well as on ramps in some areas of Mansfield, Wrentham and Franklin.
MassDOT crews will be milling and repaving and the project will require intermittent ramp closures and detours.
Sunday night, and Aug. 8 and Aug. 12, the on-ramp from Route 1A to I-495 North in Wrentham is scheduled to be closed.
Monday night, and Aug. 9, the on and off-ramps from King Street to I-495 northbound in Franklin are scheduled to be closed.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution, officials said.
