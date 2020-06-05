PLAINVILLE -- Two dams on Turnpike Lake will be receiving much-needed repairs.
The dams play an important role in controlling water levels in the lake and have needed repair for a long time, according to Marcia Benes, founder and president of Natural Resources Trust of Plainville, which owns the property.
The larger Turnpike North dam has been a target of vandals which, coupled with age, has weakened the structure. While the South dam is too small to meet state regulatory review, water from both flow under Route 152 and feed Lake Mirimichi via Turtle Brook and Sawmill Brook.
The dam work has been a priority of the organization for years but finding the resources to get it done was challenging, Benes said.
In collaboration with her group, BASF Corp., which owns the former Engelhard property off Taunton Street and near the lake, is paying for and conducting the work.
BASF will pay for the repairs, acquire the needed permits and complete the design and construction of the dam.
With some preliminary planning and design work already done, and a few more preparatory steps to be completed, construction work is expected to begin later this year.
BASF has awarded a contract for the work to US Ecology, said Ed Vanyo, project manager.
In 1985, Bill and Lucy Goddard gave the property to the land trust, a nonprofit formed in 1976. it's dedicated to protecting the natural resources and history of Plainville and providing space for wildlife and passive recreation in the area.
NRTP, which relies heavily on private donations and grants, owns and is responsible for maintaining six donated properties composing 81 acres of conservation land. Besides land beside the lake, the trust also owns a significant portion of the land under the lake.
The lands help with the protection and preservation of 200 species of amphibians, mammals and birds, 45 species of wildflowers, and over 60 species of trees and shrubs. NRTP also protects the watershed and streams that feed into public water supplies, and a historic quarter mile mill canal. Trust property includes the granite remains of the Benjamin Shepard Mill, built in 1791, one of the oldest known water-powered cotton mills in the United States.
