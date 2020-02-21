ATTLEBORO — Two repeat drunken drivers, including one who allegedly drove off after hitting another car, have been charged again with driving while intoxicated and are being held without bail.
Scott P. Rapozza, 55, of 785 Pike Ave., Attleboro, and Steven R. Martins, 60, of 141 North Main St., Apt. 1R, Attleboro, were arraigned Friday in Attleboro District Court.
Both men were ordered held without bail after pleading innocent to third-offense drunken driving. They face dangerousness hearings next week.
Rapozza was arrested about 3:30 p.m. Thursday after he stopped on Route 106 near Chauncy Street in Mansfield, his car damaged from hitting the back of another car about a half-mile away on School Street, according to police. No injuries were reported in the crash.
In addition to drunken driving, Rapozza faces charges of driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Martins was arrested about 9 p.m. Thursday after being stopped by Norton police on West Main Street in Norton, near Scott Drive.
Before he stopped for police, Martins drove on and off the sidewalk, police said.
In addition to drunken driving, he was charged with driving with an open beer inside his car.
