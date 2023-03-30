james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo/

ATTLEBORO -- A repeat drunken driver was sentenced to a split jail term Thursday in Attleboro District Court after pleading guilty to his fourth drunken driving arrest.

Michael S. Ferreira, 56, of Dighton, was sentenced to serve one year of a maximum 2 ½-year jail term with the balance suspended for two years with probation after he gets out.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.