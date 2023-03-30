ATTLEBORO -- A repeat drunken driver was sentenced to a split jail term Thursday in Attleboro District Court after pleading guilty to his fourth drunken driving arrest.
Michael S. Ferreira, 56, of Dighton, was sentenced to serve one year of a maximum 2 ½-year jail term with the balance suspended for two years with probation after he gets out.
Ferreira, whose last conviction for drunken driving was over 20 years ago, will have to submit to alcohol testing while he is on probation.
He has been held in custody since his arrest Feb. 28 when Attleboro police stopped his on Pleasant Street near Forest Street for driving with an expired inspection sticker.
The jail term was concurrent with the sentence he received for violating his probation in Taunton District Court, where he was convicted in September for driving with a suspended license.
