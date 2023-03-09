fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The last time repeat drunken driver Gordon Davis Jr. was sentenced to prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III called him a “menace on the roadways.”

Prosecutors will now ask a Fall River Superior Court judge to keep Davis behind bars when a dangerousness hearing is held March 13 on drunken driving charges following his latest arrest in North Attleboro.

