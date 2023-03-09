NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The last time repeat drunken driver Gordon Davis Jr. was sentenced to prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III called him a “menace on the roadways.”
Prosecutors will now ask a Fall River Superior Court judge to keep Davis behind bars when a dangerousness hearing is held March 13 on drunken driving charges following his latest arrest in North Attleboro.
Davis, 51, of North Attleboro, was indicted last month on a fourth or subsequent drunken driving charge for allegedly stealing a pickup on Dec. 17 and crashing into a parked car, a fence and a utility pole.
The alleged drunken escapade came five years after Davis was arrested for sideswiping a car on Interstate 195 in Somerset and driving away while drunk, according to officials and court records.
He was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty to a fourth-offense drunken driving charge and related offenses.
At that time, Quinn called Davis a "menace on the roadways."
When Davis was arrested Dec. 17 in North Attleboro, he allegedly resisted arrest and spit blood at police officers and a firefighter. He was also allegedly belligerent to staff at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where he was taken for treatment.
On Wednesday, Davis pleaded not guilty in Fall River Superior Court to a 14-count indictment that includes the repeat drunken driving charge, motor vehicle larceny, six assault-related charges and six traffic offenses.
He has been held without bail since his arrest after an Attleboro District Court judge deemed him a danger to the public.
The grand jury indictment transferred the case to superior court where another judge will hear evidence and determine whether Davis should be held in pretrial detention.
New Bedford lawyer Guy Larock, who was appointed by the court to represent Davis, said he just received police reports in the case and declined comment.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.