ATTLEBORO — A city resident who has a history of drunken driving arrests and has been charged in a hit-and-run accident last week was ordered held without bail Thursday after a judge deemed him a public danger.
Scott P. Rapoza, 55, 785 Pike Ave., was arrested Feb. 20 on Route 106 in Mansfield allegedly after hitting the rear of a car on School Street, about a half-mile away. There were no injuries, according to police.
At Thursday's dangerousness hearing, Attleboro District Court Judge Edward Mathers rejected pleas by Rapoza's lawyer to allow him to go free with conditions.
Rapoza has pleaded innocent to a third-offense drunken driving charge and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
His lawyer said Rapoza is diabetic and did not take his medication, which she suggested may have been a factor in the incident.
Rapoza, who was placed on probation in November for driving to endanger, will also face a probation violation nearing next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.