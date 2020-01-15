PLAINVILLE — A repeat drunken driver was sentenced to serve a year in jail Wednesday after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist in 2016 on Route 1.
Robert A. Suvall, 71, of 68 North Washington St., North Attleboro, was sentenced in Dedham Superior Court by Judge Elizabeth Fahey. The one year to serve was part of a 2 1/2-year jail term, with the balance suspended for three years with probation, according to court records.
He pleaded guilty to charges of motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk and a third-offense drunken driving charge.
The charges stem from an Aug. 29, 2016 crash in front of the Chieftain Pub and Restaurant. The motorcyclist, Louis A. Carrabis Jr., 56, of Norwood, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where he died about a week later.
Suvall was driving out of the parking lot of the Chieftain and collided with the motorcycle Carrabis was riding, according to police.
The prosecution recommended a three- to five-year prison term, according to David Traub, a spokesperson for the Norfolk County district attorney’s office.
While on probation, Suvall must submit to random alcohol testing and attend AA meetings three times a week.
He must also obtain a substance abuse evaluation and comply with treatment recommendations, if any, according to court records.
Suvall will also lose his driver’s license for 15 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.