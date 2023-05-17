TAMI REBELLO

New Olive Day Principal Tami Rebello

NORFOLK -- H. Olive Day School, one of two local elementary schools, will have a new principal for the next school year, and just its second head administrator.

Tami Rebello, who has worked the last several years in the Taunton school system, will become the school's second principal, replacing retiring longtime Principal Linda Balfour, Superintendent Ingrid Allardi announced Wednesday.