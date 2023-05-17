NORFOLK -- H. Olive Day School, one of two local elementary schools, will have a new principal for the next school year, and just its second head administrator.
Tami Rebello, who has worked the last several years in the Taunton school system, will become the school's second principal, replacing retiring longtime Principal Linda Balfour, Superintendent Ingrid Allardi announced Wednesday.
Rebello will begin her new duties July 1 and will have several opportunities to meet with Balfour during the transition, Allardi added.
"We are excited to welcome Ms. Rebello to the Norfolk Public Schools community," Allardi said in a news release. "Ms. Rebello demonstrated values that align with the H. Olive Day School in terms of creating a warm, collaborative and welcoming environment that fosters strong partnerships within the school community and with families.
"Her values, coupled with her leadership practices centered around community and social-emotional learning, make her a perfect fit for our school and we are excited to see the school continue to grow under her leadership."
For the past 20 years, Rebello has worked in Taunton public schools.
Since 2016, she has served as the kindergarten to grade 4 assistant principal for the Elizabeth Pole Elementary School. Earlier, Rebello was a kindergarten and special education teacher.
She holds a master's degree in instructional technology from Bridgewater State University and a bachelor's degree in elementary education and special education from Salve Regina University.
After receiving Balfour’s retirement notification, school officials worked with UMass Boston's Edward J. Collins Jr. Center for Public Management to conduct the search and interview process for the principal's replacement.
A screening committee comprised of three teachers, two mental health staff members, one paraprofessional, one executive assistant, two parents, Olive Day's assistant principal, the district administrator, and the director of human resources was formed.
The consultant held focus groups that included input from parents, educators, support staff and administrators. A survey was also sent to gain additional input. Feedback was used to create a Candidate Profile Report that was used by the screening committee during the selection process.
Out of the 15 applicants, the screening committee interviewed seven candidates, concluding interviews April 27. Two finalists were then moved to the next stage of the selection process, which included site visits, reference checks and interviews with Allardi, who chose the new principal.
The longest serving local school administrator, Balfour has been the only principal Olive Day School has known since it opened in January 1994.
Balfour was named Massachusetts Elementary Principal of the Year in 2019.
She began her 40-year career in education as a second grade teacher and then moved into special education before becoming an administrator.
She served as director of special education before becoming vice principal and principal. Balfour worked at the former Freeman-Centennial School until Olive Day opened.
Olive Day School has about 455 students from pre-kindergarten to second grade.