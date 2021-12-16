NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The car and truck scale at the town’s recycling center is being replaced. The work is expected to last through Jan. 10.
While the work, which began on Monday, is underway the 777 Mt. Hope St. facility will not be able to weigh vehicles in or out and items that normally go over the scale cannot be accepted. Those include couches, non-town bagged trash, wood, metal and similar items.
The recycling center remains open to accept Freon-bearing appliances, other appliances, propane tanks, electronics, televisions, tires, mattresses and box springs, town bagged trash and recycling materials.
More information -- including pricing for various items -- is available at www.nattleboro.com/recycling-center
The recycling center is open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Friday and Saturday. It is closed on holidays.
Access to the center is limited to residential customers who participate in the towns curbside trash and recycling program and who have paid their annual fee in full.
A valid annual vehicle sticker is required for entry. Stickers issued in 2020 are still valid for the current year, according to the website.
