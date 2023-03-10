PLAINVILLE — Amtrak prohibited employees from opening doors on moving trains following the death last year of a local woman, a conductor who fell from a train in Rhode Island, according to a recently released report.

The rule change came after the death of Emily Herrera, 26, who opened a passenger door and fell from a train Jan. 12 of last year as it was pulling into the Westerly station, according to the National Transportation Safety Board report.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.