PLAINVILLE — Amtrak prohibited employees from opening doors on moving trains following the death last year of a local woman, a conductor who fell from a train in Rhode Island, according to a recently released report.
The rule change came after the death of Emily Herrera, 26, who opened a passenger door and fell from a train Jan. 12 of last year as it was pulling into the Westerly station, according to the National Transportation Safety Board report.
Herrera, who worked for Amtrak for almost seven years, used an emergency door release to open a railcar door while the train was traveling 40 mph, the report said.
The former Brockton resident and married mother of two stepsons was pronounced dead at the scene.
The railcar doors are opened by either conductors using a key or through using the emergency door release, according to the report.
The assistant conductor told investigators the railcar doors were operating appropriately following the last station stop before the accident, the report states.
Two months after the accident, Amtrak modified its employee safety rules and prohibited the opening of side doors until after a train stops, according to the report.
Prior to the rule change, it was accepted practice for Amtrak conductors open the side doors on approach as a way of monitoring the train station platforms, the report said.
