Christmas Tree Shops, a Middleboro-based business that has been around for over half a century and has two area stores, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy.
The Wall Street Journal reports the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing could happen as soon as this weekend. The newspaper said the company has hired a Boston law firm to prepare for the filing.
Christmas Tree Shops is a discount home goods chain known for its slogan: “Don’t you just love a bargain?”
It has stores on Route I in North Attleboro and in Patriot Place off Route 1 in Foxboro, as well as a large warehouse in Middleboro.
The company’s roots stretch back to the 1950s when there was a summertime store on Cape Cod, The Christmas Tree Gift Shop. There are three Christmas Tree Shops on the Cape, including Hyannis.
The company’s reported travails come in the wake of several retail chain store bankruptcies, including recently Bed, Bath & Beyond, which has had stores in the area, including in North Attleboro, Foxboro and Seekonk.