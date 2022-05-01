ATTLEBORO -- A city factory worker killed in a flash chemical fire and a truck driver killed in a crash in Mansfield were among those memorialized in a report highlighting the increase in workplace injuries, illness and death.
The report by the Massachusetts AFL-CIO and the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health, says 52 workers died on the job in 2021, up from 45 workers killed on the job in 2020.
Among them were Nathan Collito, 26, of Attleboro, and Albert Facada, 67, of Revere. They were listed in an in memoriam section of the report called “Dying for Work in Massachusetts.”
An additional 10 firefighters died of work-related disease, according to the report.
Collito died Nov. 13, 2021, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, two days after suffering second- and third-degree burns in a flash fire at Composite Modules Inc., 61 Union St.
He was working with a chemical used during a cleaning process at the plant when the chemical accidentally ignited, according to city and state fire officials.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigates workplace deaths, has not yet concluded its probe, a spokesman said Friday.
Facada was driving a tractor-trailer truck on Forbes Boulevard in the Cabot Business Park in Mansfield on Feb. 5, 2020, when he lost control of his rig at a sharp curve. The truck turned over on the driver’s side and slid into a guardrail near the Interstate 495 overpass, according to police and fire officials.
Facada, who was trapped in the wreckage for about an hour, was hospitalized with critical injuries. He died Dec. 9, 2021, nearly two years after the accident.
The report said transportation incidents, which include motor vehicle crashes and workers struck by vehicles or equipment, were the leading cause of death. Nineteen workers died in accidents, contributing to 37% of all deaths from injuries.
Not included in the report is the number of workers who died of COVID-19 exposure on the job in 2021, “a toll we may never truly know,” the report states.
The report also memorialized seven workers in the first three months of this year, including Peter Fennell, 55, of Missouri.
Fennell was killed when he lost control of the tractor-trailer truck he was driving and crashed in the woods off I-495 in Mansfield around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 31, according to state police and Mansfield fire officials.
“One work-related death is too many. Today, and every day, we stand united with the families whose loved ones have suffered a tragic loss,” Steven A. Tolman, president of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, said in a statement.
Tolman called for action to protect workers and for stronger and safer worker protections and mourned the loss of all those who died on the job.