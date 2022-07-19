james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO -- A Boston man was arraigned on drug charges Monday stemming from his arrest in Norton after police received a call about a possibly intoxicated person.

Christopher Wild, 54, faces charges in Attleboro District Court of possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and providing a false name to police.

