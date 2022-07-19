ATTLEBORO -- A Boston man was arraigned on drug charges Monday stemming from his arrest in Norton after police received a call about a possibly intoxicated person.
Christopher Wild, 54, faces charges in Attleboro District Court of possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and providing a false name to police.
He was arrested about 7 p.m. Friday after police were dispatched to the area of 72 Mansfield Ave. for a report of a possibly intoxicated man attempting to drive his car, police said.
Police say evidence seized from Wild included about four grams of suspected fentanyl, 16 grams of alleged crack cocaine, $440 cash and an alleged crack pipe.
Innocent pleas were entered by the court at his arraignment.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.