Read, Karen Arraignment

Karen Read is arraigned in February 2022 in Stoughton District Court on charges she killed her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.

 Nancy Lane/Boston Herald

MANSFIELD — Prosecutors in the court case of a local woman accused of killing her Boston cop boyfriend say her defense team is pursuing a “fishing expedition for evidence,” a media report said Monday.

Karen Read, 42, of Mansfield, was indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury in June on charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision causing death.