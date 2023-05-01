MANSFIELD — Prosecutors in the court case of a local woman accused of killing her Boston cop boyfriend say her defense team is pursuing a “fishing expedition for evidence,” a media report said Monday.
Karen Read, 42, of Mansfield, was indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury in June on charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision causing death.
Read is accused of hitting Boston Officer John O’Keefe with her vehicle outside of a friend’s house in Canton after a night of drinking in January 2022.
O’Keefe was found unresponsive in snow outside a home the following morning. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Read’s defense team last month said they had “uncovered evidence that not only establishes her innocence, but points to others’ involvement” in O’Keefe’s death.
The defense at that time sought an analysis of cellphones belonging to two people connected to the property where the officer was found, claiming one of them searched for information on how long a person can be left out in the cold before they die.
But prosecutors say Read told the sister-in-law of the homeowner to conduct such a search after they returned to the home, WCVB-TV in Boston reported.
The prosecution also questions the defense expert’s analysis of health and location data from phones, maintaining the data is not accurate, with some information indicating O’Keefe was walking after he was declared dead.
Prosecutors also dispute a charge by defense lawyers a state trooper who was involved in the investigation is a family friend of individuals in the case.
The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office say Read’s legal team failed to show their requests were relevant, contending they were on a “fishing expedition for evidence of a purported conspiracy amongst these witnesses supported merely by speculation and conjecture,” the station reported.
A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday.