SEEKONK — A local man is one of eight men accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old unconscious girl at a party in Providence in an attack that was videotaped and posted on Facebook, according to a published report.
Richard Tarell Chester, 20, is being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston on charges of first-degree sexual assault with a person who was mentally incapacitated and conspiracy, according to court records.
Citing an affidavit supporting a search warrant, The Boston Globe reported Chester was allegedly seen on the video raping the girl at the party in December.
A public defender assigned to represent Chester could not be reached by The Sun Chronicle for comment Wednesday. Her voicemail box was full.
No plea was entered at his arraignment last month in Providence District Court, which is customary in Rhode Island for serious felony charges. His case was scheduled for a status hearing Tuesday.
He was ordered to have no contact with the girl.
According to the Globe report:
The girl told Providence police she could remember being forced to drink Hennessey while being held down after she felt sick from drinking and smoking earlier at the party.
She woke up naked in a bathroom shower with about 15 men laughing and possibly taking photos of her, before being taken into a bedroom.
When the girl awoke afterward on Dec. 20, she had vaginal pain and cuts on her thighs and was alone with one of the men, who told her to leave the apartment.
The girl and her family reported the incident that day to Providence police. Detectives were trying to determine the identity of the suspects since the girl only knew first names of fake names for the men.
A break in the case came when a video appeared in June on Facebook showing the teenage girl nude and unconscious on a bed as men sexually assaulted her while others watched.
Police used a recording of the video to help obtain arrest warrants for suspects.
The other defendants are charged with assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual assault on a person who was mentally incapacitated and conspiracy.
They are Luis Cabrera, 19, Jose Vargas, 19, Erving Keith Colon, 25, Malcom Baptista, 19, and Luis N. Luna, 19, all of Providence. They have all been arraigned and ordered to not contact the girl.
One man, Carlos Vasquez, 19, of Providence, was being still being sought by police.
