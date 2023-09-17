COVID Vaccines

Single-dose vials of Pfizer’s updated COVID vaccine for adults. U.S. regulators have approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, shots aimed at revving up protection this fall and winter. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision Monday, Sept. 11, is part of a shift to treat fall COVID-19 vaccine updates much like getting a yearly flu shot.

 Pfizer via The Associated Press

Confirmed reported coronavirus cases continued to increase at slow pace in the week ending Sept. 13.

In The Sun Chronicle area, the number of reported cases went from 58 in the week ending Sept. 6, to 63 in the week ending Sept. 13. That was an increase of 8%.

