ATTLEBORO — Reported coronavirus cases declined this week, both locally and statewide.
This week there were 19 new cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area — which includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norfolk, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norton, Mansfield, Seekonk and Rehoboth — and 1,034 statewide.
Those numbers are down from 32 locally and 1,242 in the week ending April 20.
That’s a 40.62% drop locally and a 16.47% drop statewide.
The number of new cases is likely inaccurate because of those testing at home who don’t report the outcome of the test to their doctors. However, the trend since Jan. 5, 16 consecutive weeks, has been heading down every week.
In the week ending Jan. 5, there were 269 new cases locally.
In the week ending April 27, there were 19.
Statewide in the week ending Jan. 5, there were 10,075 new cases, and in the week ending April 27, there were 1,034.
Currently, those suffering from coronavirus are mostly the elderly with the average age of death at 81, according to information from the state’s Department of Public Health.
There were 11 confirmed deaths this week with one probable death.
For the week of April 20, there were 15 deaths with 13 probable deaths.
Overall, there have been 456 deaths locally and 22,588 confirmed deaths statewide.
A new poll was taken on Friday for the local number, but the results have not come in yet.
Confirmed and probable deaths total 24,613 statewide.
The positive test percentage has dropped more than a point from the week of April 20.
Last week, it was at 5.45% locally, and this week, it’s at 4.10%.
The 456 deaths locally with 48,371 cases equal a death percentage 0.94 or just a little under 1%.
Statewide, with 22,588 confirmed deaths and 2,036,804 cases the death percentage is 1.1% or a little over 1%.
