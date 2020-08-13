MANSFIELD — Police on Wednesday night conducted a six-hour search, complete with a drone and dogs, for a man who was reported to be acting strangely, but failed to find him.
Chief Ron Sellon said police received a call about 6:30 p.m. about the man, who witnesses said was behaving erratically and saying nonsensical things in front of a home on North Main Street.
However, the man fled before police arrived and may have entered woods on the Foxboro line, Sellon said Thursday.
Foxboro Police Chief Mike Grace said no one was found in his town despite the extensive search.
Based on information police were given, the man was apparently either under the influence of drugs or suffering from some kind of mental health issue, according to Sellon.
