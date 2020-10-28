State Sen. Becca Rausch is joining the parade of candidates highlighting their lists of individuals and organizations endorsing them.
The Needham Democrat, who is seeking her second term on Beacon Hill representing the Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex district, recently cited backing from a flock of state and federal elected officials.
They include U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, 4th Congressional District Democratic nominee Jake Auchincloss, Attorney General Maura Healey, Treasurer Deb Goldberg, Auditor Suzanne Bump, state Senate President Karen Spilka, state Senate Majority Leader Cindy Creem, state Sen. Paul Feeney of Foxboro, and state reps Jim Hawkins, Denise Garlick, David Linsky, Alice Peisch and Carmine Gentile.
She's also backed by Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, Attleboro city councilors Laura Dolan and Ty Waterman, and North Attleboro councilors Kathleen Prescott and Adam Scanlon, Franklin Town Councilor Melanie Hamblen, Franklin School Committee Chair Dr. Anne Bergen, Norfolk School Committee Member Shannon Meneses, and Sherborn Select Board member Paul DeRensis.
Rausch won endorsements from a slew of teacher, nursing and other unions and advocacy groups on the issues of abortion rights, gun control, the environment and more.
Rausch's GOP opponent is Matt Kelly, a Franklin town council member.
Free Election Day movie
Now, if you prefer the Hollywood version of a presidential campaign, Showcase Cinemas has a deal for you.
The theater chain will offer free Election Day showings of the 1995 film, "The American President” in all its locations, including Foxboro and North Attleboro. The complimentary screenings are at 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are available for advance reservation online, and food and beverage pre-order items can be reserved via showcasecinemas.com and Showcase’s app.
“The American President” was directed by Rob Reiner and written by Aaron Sorkin of "The West Wing" fame. It stars Michael Douglas, Annette Bening, Martin Sheen, Michael J. Fox and Richard Dreyfuss. In the film, President Andrew Shepherd (Douglas) is a widower who pursues a relationship with environmental lobbyist Sydney Ellen Wade (Bening) while at the same time attempting to win the passage of a crime control bill during a re-election year.
