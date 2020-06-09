On Sunday I covered my first honest to goodness protest march since my college days, when demonstrators painted a peace symbol on the roof of the old wooden ROTC building on the edge of the campus. (That was a few years and a few wars ago, obviously.)
We are a little shorthanded here at your Blue Ribbon Daily in case you had not heard, so I volunteered (yes, I know) to cover an event at Capron Park, orchestrated by an earnest Bishop Feehan High School student, Ethan Gallishaw, and some of his friends who felt they had to do something in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody last month.
And earnest describes the crowd and the speakers who gathered that afternoon, largely filling the broad green oval in the center of the park. Many in the audience, most of whom wore masks, carried signs with a variety of messages but mostly variations of the themes of “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe.”
Sadly, the messages many of those speakers conveyed were shunted aside by what happened near the end of the event, when some in the crowd took exception to remarks by the last official speaker, Mayor Paul Heroux. (Heroux later admitted, in his own earnest way, that his remarks were not received as he would have liked. Never say the mayor doesn’t have a gift for understatement.)
Suffice it to say that stuff — and that’s cleaned up for a family newspaper — got real.
A number of people confronted the mayor over his assertions that city police were living up to a higher standard than those in other parts of the country. That, evidently, had not been their experience. Many of those who spoke out angrily also can’t be quoted in a family newspaper. To his credit, the mayor engaged with those who challenged him, but he didn’t do much to calm the waters. Who did? More on that in a bit. But the tumult and the shouting died as a group of demonstrators split off from the main group and marched, chanting, up County Street to the police station.
Many of those who spoke beforehand, however, had important things to say.
Like Lawerence Aldrick, 54, a business development manager from South Attleboro, who described his first experience with racism as a teen in New York City. He and his friends were “joyriding” in his family’s ‘75 Dodge Dart when he was pulled over by a squad of NYPD officers, guns drawn.
Or there was city resident Todd McGhee, a retired 24-year veteran of the Massachusetts State Police, who has traveled the country and the world helping to train police in deescalation techniques and defend brother officers in excessive force cases. A committed Christian, he said he’s been treated better in some Muslim countries than he has been in some parts of America because of the color of his skin.
And there was Meredith Blaise, 18, one of only three black women in her graduating class at Feehan, who said that while she lived a comfortable, suburban lifestyle, “I felt guilty to be respected when others weren’t.” She asked, “Why do I have to be strong? Why can’t I just be an 18-year-old girl?” The Toronto University student said, “I couldn’t say anything to defend my parents (when classmates made anti-immigrant remarks) because I was the only black kid there. And you are often the only black kid there.”
By the way, you may have read about members of the news media facing hostility and even attack from protesters and law enforcement at some demonstrations. So you approach someone who has just delivered an angry speech about a personal experience of corrosive racism with some trepidation. And you are met — or at least, I was met — with unfailing courtesy, a willingness to spell (and, through a mask, respell) a name and several people saying “thank you” for covering this event.
But back to the group that marched on the police station, an event that was unplanned by the demonstration organizers, and led by a group of mostly young black men who took the station steps as a stage for their grievances. There was passion and anger in what they said, but also hope.
And much of the credit for keeping what could have been a tense situation peaceful goes to them. But some also goes to Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney, who came out to the steps in his crisp blues to talk to the scores of people gathered under the trees and in the parking lot. Heagney said he and his officers stood with and behind the protest.
Not everyone was convinced.
As Dakota Walker, 34, the Mansfield union carpenter who was one of the leaders of the spontaneous march, urged the crowd to let Heagney speak, the chief engaged in a lengthy dialog with people not inclined to give him much benefit of the doubt.
Black drivers being pulled over on purpose? He’ll provide stats on those.
Is calling more than one cruiser for a traffic stop meant to intimidate? No, he wants a patrol supervisor on the scene.
What about body cams? Hey, convince your city councilor to vote us the money.
And the worst thing you can do as a cop? Take away someone’s dignity.
In the end, Heagney reached into history, bringing out a poster dating from 19th century London and Sir Robert Peel, founder of the Metropolitan Police (and the reason London cops are still called “bobbies”) and his principals of policing.
(On Monday, the department tweeted out a copy for all to read as the chief says the statements are still those his department lives by.)
It includes this gem of Victorian prose: “To recognize always that the test of police efficiency is the absence of crime and disorder, and not the visible evidence of police action in dealing with them.”
Did it work? A crowd of anti-police brutality demonstrators — black and white — gave the chief a round of applause after he took a knee nine minutes with the rest of the crowd.
And that was when the sun came out Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Greater Attleboro Interfaith Network (GAIN) held its own event against racism and police brutality on Monday night — a virtual one. People were asked to stand outside their front doors with lit candles, and then post a photo along with a message of what they were going to do to make their world better. Some 20 families posted photos at the GAIN Facebook page this week. (More than a few with their pets.) Among the memos was this: “We will take the time to listen to our neighbors’ perspectives even if they are different from ours or may even make us uncomfortable with the truth and understanding in the name of love for all.”
”Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house.”
— Matthew 5:15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.