NORTH ATTLEBORO -- An hours-long search that began when neighbors reported hearing a person yelling for help ended Sunday afternoon after no one was found.
The search began around 8:35 a.m. after multiple neighbors heard what they thought was someone screaming for help in the woods across from 135 Sheldonville Road, according to Fire Chief Chris Coleman.
Coleman said neighbors hear fishers -- small, carnivorous mammals in the weasel family who live largely in forests -- crying out all the time, but callers said this sounded different and was heard by many in the area.
He also said when police arrived to start investigating they found either a pickup truck or an SUV in the woods and they weren’t sure if that had anything to do with the calls for help.
Police closed down Sheldonville Road and firefighters began a small organized search of the area, Coleman said.
Eventually, the Mass State Police brought in search dogs and a helicopter to aid in the search and the Bristol County Technical Rescue Team also arrived to help search the woods.
Firefighters at the scene said the woods in the area are extremely dense and almost too thick to walk through.
Coleman said four drones were also flown to search the area.
As temperatures hovered in the high 80s, four teams of searchers fanned out on foot and ATVs and searched a total of 60 acres, Coleman said.
He said the wooded area is popular with hikers and hunters, but no one was found in distress.
The search was called off just before 1 p.m.
