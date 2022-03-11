Former Attleboro city councilor Julie Hall suspended her campaign for the 4th Congressional District on Friday, citing family and health reasons.
“After much reflection, and due primarily to health and family considerations, I have decided to suspend my run for office at this time,” Hall, Republican, said in a press release.
She described it as an “agonizing decision.”
“I am a warrior and fighter, but family and health come first and after reevaluating the enormous commitment required to run a successful campaign for Congress I have determined that now is not the right time for my candidacy,” Hall said.
Hall, a retired Air Force colonel, decided to challenge first-term Congressman Jake Auchincloss, a Democrat from Newton, less than a year after losing to him in the 2020 election.
She held her first fundraiser in January.
Hall announced her intention to challenge Auchincloss a second time in October just days after Newton resident Emily Burns announced her aim to take on the first-term representative.
Burns, a businesswoman and mother of three, is a Libertarian but is running as a Republican.
Auchincloss defeated Hall in November 2020, winning 61 percent of the vote.
In 2020, which was seen by some as a referendum on President Donald Trump, Hall garnered nearly 39% of the vote in a traditionally Democratic-leaning district that covers 34 cities and towns, from Fall River in the south to Brookline and Newton in the north.
When Hall announced the second run she put forth an “America First” platform. Hall, who recently became a grandmother, pledged to work to reduce interference from the federal government in the business world and combat illegal immigration.
Hall said she’d fight for law and order, to preserve safe neighborhoods and for voting integrity.