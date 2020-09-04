Republican and Attleboro resident Julie Hall now knows who she’s up against in the fight for the 4th Congressional District seat.
Jake Auchincloss, a city councilor and ex-Marine from Newton, finally emerged as the Democratic winner Friday with a 2,033-vote margin over Jesse Mermell of Brookline, the nearest of six competitors.
Hall, a retired Air Force colonel and ex-city councilor, beat David Rosa of Dighton for the Republican nomination, gaining 63.1 percent of the vote.
But she faces a tough battle ahead in the district. Democrats make up about 29 percent of registered voters with Republicans trailing far behind at 11 percent. Unenrolled voters make up the majority, about 58 percent.
Like Auchincloss, Hall took 25 of the 34 cities and towns in the district, which stretches from Brookline to Fall River and includes all of The Sun Chronicle circulation area’s 10 communities.
Rosa took most of the communities south of Attleboro while Hall swept the northern ones.
While Democratic voters outnumber Republicans 3-1 in the 4th District, Hall said she plans to come out swinging.
“I will not let the Democrats get a free pass and walk into this seat,” she said in a press release addressing voters. “With your help, we will stop their march towards government control of everything while dismantling our police and destroying the free market system.”
She warned of “an extreme socialist agenda” if the Democratic nominee wins on Nov. 3.
“They will ignore the majority of voters who know that the free market is the only place that will help our economy recover from the COVID-19 shutdown, make health care affordable, and our economy greener,” Hall said.
“Voters in the 4th Congressional District will have a very clear choice on November 3rd, the most important election in our history,” she continued. “The choice is not between Democrats vs Republicans or progressives vs conservatives. Our choice will decide if America remains the America we all know and love.”
She lambasted Democrats for not speaking out against violence in American cities “pushed by mobs of rioters, looters, and insurrectionists who have taken over once peaceful and legitimate protests.
“If it is rocks being thrown through windows in our city restaurants or the beheading of the Christopher Columbus statue, their silence condones the violence and proves they do not respect the rule of law. Therefore, not one Democrat in this race is fit to serve in the United States Congress.”
Auchincloss, who referred to himself as a “pragmatic progressive,” issued a statement on Friday urging Democrats to unite to defeat Hall, without mentioning her by name.
“Though this is a moment of celebration, our campaign is not over,” he said. “Let’s unite now, as Democrats, to win on November 3rd — both here and across the nation.”
Auchincloss invoked President Donald Trump’s name in a blast against Hall.
“We must defeat the Republican nominee, a Trump Republican,” Auchincloss said. “We must rally behind Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to defeat the Trump agenda and get to work rebuilding this country: its institutions, its confidence, and its commitment to justice.”
