NORFOLK — Charlie Baker is, by some accounts, an unusually popular Republican governor.
But not with all Republicans.
In an essay published Monday on a conservative website, State Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, slams the state’s chief executive over his latest restrictions on gatherings and travel.
The piece appears on the New Boston Post site under the headline “The Governor Has No Robes.” In it, Dooley cites what he calls Baker’s “tyrannical decrees, the lack of checks and balances, and the randomness of who is on the naughty list and who Santa Baker deems to be good little boys and girls.”
Baker, often called the most popular governor in the nation, has had a contentious relationship with the more conservative elements in the state GOP. As long ago as 2018, Commonwealth magazine ran an article with the headline, “Is Charlie Baker Really a Republican?” And he’s regularly trashed by conservative media in the state.
A reliably conservative voice himself, Dooley gets a failing grade from Progressive Massachusetts, which promotes liberal issues, but a 96 percent rating from the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, which advocates for lower taxes.
And the New Boston Post article is not the first shot he’s sent across Baker’s bow about his response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In May, when the state announced the first phase of its reopening, Dooley mocked the plan in a Facebook post. “I guess (Baker) is opening churches, so if your business isn’t one of the ‘chosen ones’ you can go there to pray that you don’t go bankrupt.”
If anything, the most recent piece is even harsher.
After denying he is attacking Baker personally, Dooley goes on to refer to him as “King Charles Spaniel Baker,” which he reminds the reader is “one of those uber-fancy little dogs.”
He says that the governor last Friday “decided to decree that Massachusetts residents couldn’t go to Rhode Island for anything but official business. Hmmm, maybe since he killed our economy he is now trying to spread the love? So — no out to dinner, no shopping, no beach.”
The governor’s new rules, which went into effect Tuesday, include new restrictions on alcohol service at restaurants and enforcement authority for state and local police. But they also include regulating public and private gatherings, which Baker has blamed for the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. And that includes the wearing of face masks. Violations can be fined up to $500 per violation.
On Friday, Rhode Island travelers, including people from Massachusetts returning from the Ocean State, became subject to quarantine rules after a spike of coronavirus cases. There were exemptions for people who regularly cross the border for work, medical care or school, and, Baker later said, “transitory” errands like grocery shopping, but not recreational activities.
In his nearly 1,200-word article, adapted from a post on his Facebook page, Dooley decries the restrictions as “unconstitutional.”
He describes the scenario of a Bay State resident who visits his boat in a Rhode Island marina, goes fishing and comes home.
“If one of his neighbors would rat him out to the Governor, all of a sudden he could be found to have committed some sort of a high crime — think about it, 10 days at $500 a day = $5,000. You can throw a Molotov cocktail at a cop in Boston and burn out his cruiser and your punishment isn’t nearly as harsh,” Dooley wrote.
Baker was asked at his Tuesday press conference about Dooley’s challenge on the constitutional issue. The governor replied that many states have issued travel advisories, “But we believe that an order that either requires people to quarantine or isolate coming from a state that’s got significant COVID penetration, or getting a test before they come or getting a test after they come, gives travelers options, and by giving travelers options, we believe it meets any constitutional tests that would be associated with that.”
Baker added that “we’re giving people coming from Rhode Island options with respect to how to meet the terms of our advisory, and there are exemptions, as we’ve said before, for people who work or transitional travel and that sort of thing. So, I’m not worried about it, a challenge on that one.”
Baker did not address the rest of Dooley’s essay.
Dooley’s article goes on to say, “Next thing King Charles will be levying a tax on our tea — and we will just smile and say he knows best and is doing this for our own good.”
Dooley, whose district includes Plainville and Wrentham, faces no Republican opposition in this September’s primary. Two Democrats are vying to oppose him in the general election, however.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.