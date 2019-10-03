While a large crew of Democrats have jumped into the race for Rep. Joseph Kennedy III's congressional seat, Republican candidates have been slow to emerge.
Local Republicans in the 4th Congressional District said they cannot think of a single member of their party willing to run at this stage.
They said the lack of any candidates is due to the Democratic leanings of the district and the belief 2020 will be a rough year for the GOP in Massachusetts with President Donald Trump on the ballot.
One area Republican said a GOP congressional candidate would spend the entire campaign answering questions about Trump.
As evidence that the district leans Democratic, Hillary Clinton received 60 percent of the vote in 2016, although Trump did well in towns such as Plainville, Norfolk, Rehoboth and Seekonk.
Republicans said the problem for them is the heavily Democratic Brookline-Newton area in the north and Fall River in the south.
The center of the district, with its suburban towns around Attleboro, are more welcoming to the GOP.
There is no shortage of candidates on the Democratic side.
Newton City Councilor Becky Walker Grossman, former Brookline selectwoman Jesse Mermell, City Year founder Alan Khazei of Brookline, and Ihssane Leckey of Brookline have already declared they are running.
Dave Cavell, a former speechwriter for President Barack Obama, and others are also considering a run.
On the GOP side, Jeff Bailey, chairman of the Attleboro Republican City Committee, said phone calls are being made to possible candidates, but no one is willing to run so far.
He said a Republican in the 4th District would need a lot of money and a large campaign organization to be viable, and those are difficult to come by.
"They know how hard that would be," Bailey said.
Lisa Barstow, a Republican State Committee member, said Republicans haven't been very successful in congressional races anywhere in Massachusetts in recent years.
The 4th District isn't impossible for a Republican, she said, but the candidate would need a lot of money, possibly $3 million, to compete.
"A GOP candidate has to come to the table with the ability to self-fund or have connections to billionaires," she said.
State Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, said he thought state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, might run, but Dooley declined.
Barrows and Dooley said they don't know of any other possibilities.
Both Bailey and Republican State Committee member Patricia Saint Aubin said state Rep. Shaunna O'Connell, R-Taunton, would be a strong candidate, but she is running for mayor of Taunton.
But Saint Aubin, a Norfolk resident, said there is still plenty of time for a Republican to get into the race and she is sure some are considering it.
The election isn't until November of next year.
Saint Aubin said there is a lot to think about and a lot of "getting your ducks in a row" before someone can announce.
"Don't factor us out yet," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.