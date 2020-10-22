NORTH ATTLEBORO
When a 1-year-old pitbull was dropped at the side of a highway late one night more than five years ago, his leash still linked to his collar, he likely thought it was a mistake.
Records show the dog chased a truck down the busy road, darting between swerving vehicles and beeping motorists, until a car stopped. It was a state trooper who opened his doors, allowing the dog to hop in to safety.
The officer took him to the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, where the dog was given a fitting name: Trooper.
And then Trooper waited.
He lived for more than 5 1/2 years at the shelter, his aggression to strangers a deterrent for many who showed interest in adopting him, Animal Control Officer Felicia Camara said.
Some thought his abandonment made Trooper hard to love, but Camara said it was just the opposite: He was waiting for someone willing to show him that it was once again OK to trust.
On Monday, Trooper finally met that someone. He was adopted by a local couple who spent the last month visiting nearly daily, carefully sitting next to his crate, feeding him treats through the bars and leaving behind worn clothing so Trooper could pick up their scent.
They joined Camara for Trooper’s walks, blissfully patient as he ignored them for the surroundings he was used to exploring.
Eventually, Trooper seemed to peer back at the couple, realizing they were there to stay. And then he let the woman who would become his new “mom” hold his leash.
Camara said a true turning point came when Trooper, who used to bark and look to her for direction whenever a new person visited the shelter, started showing signs of familiarity and giddy excitement when the couple walked into the room.
“It brought tears to my eyes,” Camara said. “I could see they were so dedicated to him, but I knew it meant he was going to leave us.”
It’s been a long time coming, she said.
When Trooper arrived, he was skittish and refused food and water, unsure if he could trust his new environment. But staff at the shelter, which is a no-kill facility, worked diligently with him — and soon earned his love. When Camara started at the shelter just over a year ago she made it a priority to get his story out there, hoping that a family fit for Trooper would soon be found.
Trooper is fearfully hesitant when strangers visit, pinning his ears back and assessing visitors with a side eye. He needed a quiet home that didn’t have children, other pets or many visitors to feel comfortable.
Camara said many people saw advertisements explaining his story and showed interest, but when she explained they could only earn his trust through consistent visits to the shelter beforehand, most weren’t willing to put in the effort.
“We needed someone who understood who he was and was willing to do what he needed to feel safe, and that’s not easy to find,” Camara said.
His eventual family previously owned a pitbull with similar trust issues and lives in a low-traffic home with no children. And when they showed up, day after day, both Camara and Trooper knew it was a good fit.
The family requested privacy to focus on acclimating Trooper to his new home, without more strangers interrupting that process, Camara said.
But their story is one of joy, and the happy ending that all shelter staff hope for.
“Every pet deserves a home, and some find it faster than others,” Camara said. “But some take time. We know that with love, patience and understanding, every animal can get a home. If he wasn’t adopted — he would’ve had us no matter what, and he would’ve been loved. But every animal deserves a home. That’s our goal.”
Now he has one.
