NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Researchers from Public Archaeology Laboratory of Pawtucket are conducting an archaeological reconnaissance survey of North Attleboro.
The survey will compile information on known archaeological sites and identify areas within the town that are archaeologically sensitive or have the potential to contain Native American or historic period sites.
The project is being funded by the Massachusetts Historical Commission and supported by the North Attleboro Historical Commission. The goal of the survey is to provide residents and officials with information for planning purposes.
Researchers said they welcome any information that residents may have concerning the archaeological history of North Attleboro. Sources of particular interest include historic maps, photographs, and accounts of notable events and people.
Native American sites such as camping areas, rock outcrops and quarry sites, and artifacts, together with their collection locations within town, can provide new information on the Native American groups that occupied the North Attleboro vicinity.
In cooperation with the North Attleboro Historical Commission, researchers are planning a public event on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Amvet Boulevard School. Residents are invited to come meet and share information with researchers between 9 a.m. and noon.
Anyone with information to share can also call Holly Herbster 401-728-8780 or at hherbster@palinc.com.
Susan Taylor, chair of the historical commission, can be reached at staylor@nattleboro.com.
