ATTLEBORO -- Firefighters rescued one person from a fire that heavily damaged a home off South Main Street early this morning.
Three city firefighters were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and two have already been released, Fire Chief Scott Lachance said Thursday morning.
The three-alarm fire was reported by a 911 call about 3 a.m. at a three-story Victorian at 198 South Main.
"Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the home and began an aggressive attack," Lachance said. "A man, the lone occupant of the home, was seen waving for help from a second floor window, and was rescued by an aerial ladder unit without injury."
Firefighters had trouble fighting the fire because of heavy smoke, officials said.
Windows on upper floors were broken by firefighters to ventilate the smoke.
The fire was knocked down by 3:45 a.m., and the last firefighters cleared the scene shortly before 5:50 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to have begun in the basement.
When fire gets into walls of old homes, it quickly travels to other floors because of "balloon" construction where there are no fire stops, fire officials say.
The American Red Cross is assisting the resident to find temporary housing.
North Attleboro, Mansfield, Plainville, Norton and Seekonk firefighters also responded to the fire scene. Rehoboth, Pawtucket, and Raynham firefighters covered the city fire stations.
"Crews reacted quickly and efficiently not only to extinguish this early morning blaze but to rescue the occupant of the home,” Chief Lachance said. "We thank the numerous crews who responded for assistance."
The Victorian home, built in 1900, is located near the downtown on Route 152.
The section of South Main Street was reopened just before 6 a.m.
