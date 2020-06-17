ATTLEBORO -- A Bishop Street resident is asking for safety improvements following two recent accidents, the latest one that ended with a vehicle landing on her front lawn.
Michelle DeMayo of 160 Bishop St. says there needs to be warning signs or lights at a curve on the street near her home, in addition to a crackdown on speeders.
"There is a history of many accidents on Bishop Street. My house alone has been impacted by four of them directly with property damage," DeMayo said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
The speed limit is 30 mph for the street, which runs from Park Street to Pike Avenue. She said there is no speed limit sign at the Pike Avenue end.
The most recent crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Though the car that ended up on DeMayo's lawn incurred heavy damage there were no reports of serious injuries.
The car smashed her four-foot cinder block mailbox post, the one she installed after she lost three other mailboxes in accidents, she said.
The other accident occurred last Thursday when a car with five occupants struck a utility pole about 2:40 in the afternoon, she said. The accident caused a power failure and the pole had to be replaced.
DeMayo said she wants to bring awareness to the problem before someone gets killed or seriously injured. She said many people walk baby strollers, bike and jog on the road.
DeMayo added that she tends to her flowers in her front yard while her daughter plays nearby.
"Accidents always happen. We can't control them. Let's try to fix the situation before a fatality happens," Bishop said in an interview.
She said she spoke with Mayor Paul Heroux and City Councilor Kate Jackson Wednesday and said they promised improvements.
"I was pleased with the response. I look forward to meeting with them to solve the problem in the near future," DeMayo said.
In addition, City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone, chairwoman of the traffic and transportation committee, told the Sun Chronicle said she saw DeMayo's social media post Wednesday about the accidents.
Due to the coronavirus, the committee has not been able to meet. But DeSimone, who took office in January, said she is "pretty sure" the issue will be discussed when they reconvene.
DeSimone added she lives near Bishop Street and understands DeMayo's concern.
"I walk on that street almost every day," DeSimone said.
