FOXBORO — A large warehouse planned at the former Family Funway on Route 1 near North Street isn’t the only controversial project in town stirring up opposition from residents.
A 52-unit condominium development earmarked for a six-acre site on Morse Street is also generating its share of concern.
The project, which falls under the state’s 40b affordable housing program, has gone before the conservation commission and is now before the zoning board of appeals.
Under state law, 40b projects can bypass a lot of local regulations and zoning, and zoning boards — not planning boards — decide on them.
Nearly two dozen residents turned out to a June 30 public hearing before the ZBA, and the hearing was continued to July 21. It is scheduled at the start of the meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at town hall.
At the previous hearing, zoning board members heard from the applicant, 119 Morse Street Realty Trust, and residents.
Board members on Wednesday afternoon walked the site where the housing is planned, a common step municipal boards take on major projects.
Despite an obvious need for more affordable housing in Foxboro, neighbors are dead-set against the plans.
They cite concerns with the density of the project, traffic, and impact on the environment and wildlife, among other issues.
The site is too small for so much housing and located in an environmentally-sensitive area, residents contend.
The site contains wetland resource areas, including a pond and part of the Rumford River.
The wetlands on and immediately off the site also include bordering and isolated vegetated wetlands and land subject to flooding.
“This development is being proposed for an area that has been stressed by multiple environmental insults through the years,” resident Anne Marie Anderson said in an email, mentioning an adjacent former bleachery. “This is a site well known in town to have been polluted. In recent years, many animals have established a habitat there, including a heron, a beaver, and river otters.
“If this relatively small area of land off Morse Street, surrounded by wetlands, is seen as a place to build 52 units of condominiums, what small patch of woods or field is next?” Anderson added.
While the conservation commission approved the plans in March, residents are appealing that decision to the state.
“We have chosen to move forward with the approved (wetlands) line,” said project manager William Buckley of Bay Colony Group of Foxboro. “If necessary, we will adjust the project to conform to any modifications to the wetland line.”
The site also lies within an area that falls under the Massachusetts Endangered Species Act and state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife due to the presence of Blanding’s turtle, a state-listed threatened species.
In 2018, the site received a permit from the state to construct a commercial facility but it was never built.
Largely given the need for affordable housing, selectmen last September voted to support the developer’s application to the state, and the state Department of Housing and Community Development approved it.
The applicant’s request for a comprehensive permit from the town is under the state’s Local Initiative Program.
At least 25% of housing units have to be considered affordable for a proposal to meet the 40b guidelines that allow housing to be developed on sites with higher than normally allowed density.
Affordable means such units will be affordable to households earning not more than 80% of the area median income — $60,000 to $90,000.
The property at 119 Morse St. is in the General Industrial District zone and is in a future aquifer area overlay district.
The lot contains a two-story, single-family home with several accessory buildings, and previously was the site of Willow Grove Nursery.
A driveway from Morse Street accesses the site via a bridge that passes over the Rumford River.
Plans call for the construction of five duplex cottages and 10 four-unit, two-story “manor” homes on the scale of a large single-family home, as well as the existing building that will be retained and converted to a duplex, for a total of 52 units. Thirteen of the units (10 manor homes and three duplex) will be marketed as affordable.
“The proposed design for the 119 Morse Street site seeks to create a pedestrian-friendly, pocket community organized around a series of small, shared greens centered on the existing home and radiating out to connect residents to the adjacent pond and the conservation lands,” Buckley said. “Each building “fronts” on these greens and includes front porches accessed from a network of shared walks that help foster a sense of community among the residents.”
A traffic impact report was completed by Gillon Associates of Weymouth to determine if there will be a significant impact on local roadways.
“They found that the increased traffic will not result in any noticeable increase in delay at the site, at the intersection with Cocasset Street, and at the Burrell School,” Buckley said.
Morse Street carries about 920 vehicles a day in the vicinity of the site, the traffic consultant found. Roughly 9% of that volume occurs during both the morning and evening peak hour.
The project is expected to generate about 26 morning peak hour and 33 evening peak hour trips.
On or near the site there is municipal water and sewer. The project will be served by a new storm water management system.
More information can be found on the zoning board page at www.foxboroughma.gov.