ATTLEBORO -- A fire heavily damaged a South Attleboro home Tuesday night, displacing its residents.
The fire was reported about 8:30 p.m. at 40 Brown St., and arriving firefighters saw flames coming from the one-story home.
"It looks like it was contained and out in about 20 to 30 minutes," Fire Capt. Michael Maitland said.
The fire apparently started in a breezeway and extended into the home.
"The fire got into a three-season room and reached the ceiling and exposed space between the house and breezeway and into the attic," Maitland said.
The home sustained extensive damage and was declared uninhabitable.
The cause remains under investigation, the fire captain said.
A neighbor saw the flames and notified the home's occupants.
Brown Street is located off Route 1, near Coleho Middle School.
