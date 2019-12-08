NORTON — Residents have another opportunity Monday to learn about plans moving along for a long-desired new athletic field complex for the schools and community.
A second public forum on the tentative plans is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., in the high school auditorium.
A study is being conducted for the Norton High School and Henri A. Yelle Elementary School fields.
The field study committee is hosting the community forums to get feedback on the latest design proposal.
The school committee approved a request for $20,000 for the study in 2015 and it was funded at the May 2019 annual town meeting.
The field study committee hired GALE Associates of Weymouth to undertake the study, including cost estimates for a community athletic complex at the high school and Yelle school.
Both the school committee and field study committee have looked into options, and a final recommendation for consideration is being completed.
Superintendent Joseph Baeta, who is a member of the field study committee, said “the need for the community, not just Norton Public Schools, for athletic facilities with long-term positive implications is a priority because the current fields are being overused and in need of significant financial support. It’s up to the community to decide its future.”
To provide written feedback and/or if you are unable to attend the forums and would like more information, visit www.norton.k12.ma.us/community/athletic-complex-field-study.
