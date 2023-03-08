NA Downtown Block Party
Residents attend the second annual Downtown North Attleboro Block Party last September. The event featured food trucks, demonstrations, entertainment and special events, all in celebration of local small businesses. Vintage cars lined a portion of North Washington Street as well. DETAIL:

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Residents Tuesday night had their first chance to learn about initial proposed changes to revitalize the downtown, and it appeared there is general support for the effort.

About 50 residents and a few business representatives turned out for a public session hosted by the planning board at the middle school.