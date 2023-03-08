NORTH ATTLEBORO — Residents Tuesday night had their first chance to learn about initial proposed changes to revitalize the downtown, and it appeared there is general support for the effort.
About 50 residents and a few business representatives turned out for a public session hosted by the planning board at the middle school.
The town has hired Stantec of Boston, an engineering and design firm, to evaluate the downtown and recommend improvements that will make it more attractive for businesses, residents and out-of-town visitors.
Options outlined include revamping road layouts, expanding sidewalks, moving some parking spaces, and adding a new bike route.
Narrower intersections and “travel lanes will tell people to slow down and not whiz through,” Liza Cohen of Stantec said.
Complete bike lanes were discounted as it was felt it was more important to retain as much off-street parking as possible for businesses, said Jeff Sauser, senior associate with Stantec.
Pedestrian, vehicle and cyclist safety would be enhanced with the changes, consultants said, adding mass transit would also be encouraged with bus shelters and other amenities.
A goal is to make the downtown more of a pedestrian-oriented place and destination, the consultants said.
Wider sidewalks will allow for benches, tree planting, lights and trash receptacles, it was pointed out.
The changes would also promote sidewalk dining that became popular during the pandemic.
“Outdoor dining is a great strategy to bring sidewalks to life,” Sauser said.
Project costs could run several million dollars but grants would be sought, officials say. Other funds are being freed up by obtaining grants for other expenses.
The goal is to not impact the taxpayer and budget, Town Manager Michael Borg said, calling the downtown “one of the heartbeats of the community.”
Proposals are aimed at making the downtown “more exciting, more vibrant, more walkable, attractive and safer,” planning board Chairwoman Marie Clarner said.
“It should feel like North Attleboro,” Sauser said.
After the presentation, attendees visited “stations” where there were diagrams and maps of proposals.
Residents were able to write notes on their sentiments about the suggested revisions and a survey was also handed out.
A followup meeting will be held to review recommended changes based on input.