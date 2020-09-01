It’s primary day.
Nobody knows for sure who the winners will be, but one fact is known.
Attleboro has already cast more ballots than in any state primary going back to at least 2002.
All told 4,755 voters, or 15.3 percent of the city’s 31,058 registered voters, have cast ballots.
The 4,755 ballots include mail-in, absentee and in-person early voting ballots.
The total surpasses the 2018 primary by 344 votes. And it beats out the turnout percentage by two-tenths of 1 percent.
The 2018 numbers were 4,411 voters and 15.1 percent, respectively.
Additional votes cast on primary day will enlarge those margins.
The 15.3 percent recorded so far falls just short of the 15.7 percent that turned out in 2006, when there were 25,111 registered voters.
The two biggest races in the state and area, respectively, are for U.S. Senate and the 4th Congressional District.
Voters have two Democratic candidates, incumbent Sen. Edward Markey and challenger Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, and two Republican candidates, Shiva Ayyadurai and Kevin O’Connor, from which to choose for Senate.
Meanwhile, there are seven Democrats running in the 4th District: Jake Auchincloss, Becky Grossman, Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey, Natalia Linos, Jesse Mermell and Ben Sigel.
And there are two Republicans: Julie Hall and David Rosa.
For state representative, Democrats Patrick Reynolds and Adam Scanlon, both of North Attleboro, are battling to replace the retiring Republican Betty Poirier, also of North Attleboro.
The winner will take on Republican Michael Lennox of North Attleboro in the general election.
