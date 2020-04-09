NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Numerous people were evacuated from a multi-unit housing building off Route 1A early Thursday morning following a small fire.
The fire was reported by a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. at 226 Park St.
"Upon arrival firefighters found a moderate smoke condition throughout the 11-unit building," Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
Firefighters laid a hose line and the fire was quickly extinguished, Coleman said.
The fire was in a dryer but filled the building with smoke, and firefighters used fans to clear the smoke, the chief said.
Firefighters traced the blaze to clothes in the dryer, which was in the building's basement, and they pulled the dryer out of the basement.
Several area fire departments, including Attleboro, Plainville, Foxboro, Cumberland and Norton assisted either by responding to the scene or covering the fire station.
The Providence Canteen also responded to the fire scene.
The three-story building is located near Route 1.
