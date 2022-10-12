NORTH ATTLEBORO — The lawn signs in front of homes on May Street and Mendon Road from the Attleboro line to the Cumberland line contain a simple message — or plea.
“30 mph means 30 mph.”
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The lawn signs in front of homes on May Street and Mendon Road from the Attleboro line to the Cumberland line contain a simple message — or plea.
“30 mph means 30 mph.”
Yet the cars and trucks that traveled the streets Wednesday afternoon ignored the signs, which are red with white lettering and resemble stop signs, except they are rectangular.
Doreen Mackie, 60, of Mendon Road, put up the signs after her 6-year-old Springer spaniel Bailey was killed Sept. 21 when she was hit by a dump truck in a crash that nearly involved her two grandchildren.
Bailey was with the grandchildren, ages 6 and 8, near the end of Mackie’s driveway about 3:40 p.m. that day as the youngsters talked to two children across the street. That’s when a school bus stopped to let children off and the crash occurred.
“I know she heard the truck coming. She jumped in front of my grandchildren and saved them,” Mackie said, referring to Bailey.
Her grandchildren were traumatized by the accident. Her granddaughter Riley won’t come to visit anymore and her grandson Cameron won’t talk about it, she said.
The children need counseling and Mackie said she wants drivers to know the trauma they can cause by speeding.
Bailey was not only a pet and member of the family, she was a support dog, Mackie said.
“I don’t want any other children or family to go through what we went through,” she said.
In a separate interview with The Sun Chronicle, Carole Mather, 66, who lives nearby on Longview Drive, echoed Mackie’s concerns and also praised Bailey.
“If that dog wasn’t there (the dump truck) would have hit her grandkids,” Mather said.
Mackie paid about $1,000 for the lawn signs but said she doesn’t care about the cost. She said she just hopes people pay attention and slow down.
Mackie met with the Town Manager Michael Borg and police Capt. Jason Roy who, she said, have responded to her concerns.
In the last week, a digital sign that registers the speed cars are traveling when they go above the limit was installed along with other traditional speed signs, Mackie said.
In addition, she said, police have stepped up patrols and radar enforcement and recently stopped between six and nine drivers within 40 minutes for speeding.
But drivers are still going too fast, Mackie and Mather said.
“They are doing something but it’s not enough,” Mackie said, adding that she understands there are speeders in other neighborhoods and police can’t be near her home all the time.
“We’re trying to change the mentality of the drivers,” Mackie said.
She has lived on the street for almost four decades and has seen the changes develop.
So has her 32-year-old daughter, Danielle Freeman, who now lives in Cumberland.
“The traffic is insane now,” Freeman said. “It’s busy now.”
Police Chief Richard McQuade and Roy could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Despite the signs urging drivers to obey the speed limit, several were traveling above it Wednesday. One driver sped past Mackie’s house while The Sun Chronicle was interviewing the two women and started to tailgate a slower moving car.
Mather said she would like to see more of a police presence in the area to stop speeders and more sidewalks to make it safer to walk.
“If the speeders are going 60 (mph) you can’t cross the street,” Mather said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
