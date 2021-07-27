ATTLEBORO — Shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, applause and cheers erupted in the Sandcastle Estates clubhouse.
It came as officials announced that residents of the mobile home park on Mendon Road had voted to match the offer of Crow Holdings out of Newton and Dallas to buy the 82-acre, 172-unit senior park. The price was close to $19 million — $18,873,000 to be exact.
Residents have the right of first refusal and they took advantage of it.
The vote was 124-27.
Whether the homeowners in 55-and-older park will be able to secure the loan needed to buy it will be determined in the next 90 days.
But it was evident that a projected rent increase to more than $900 a month did not deter them as they faced the second sale of the park within three years.
Two mobile home parks in Plainville, Brookside Village and Sunset Acres, recently became resident-owned to protect against constantly increasing rents.
Sandcastle’s owner, Legacy Communities, was trying to buy both in 2020. It bought Sandcastle in 2019.
Currently, the majority of the homeowners, who rent the land on which their homes sit, pay $647.31 a month.
If they buy the park, the projected rent next year would be $933.07 a month, an increase of $285.76.
That projected rent affects 146 of the 172 units.
The other 26 units have 99-year leases and the rents are much lower and go up only about $15 per year.
In 2022 their projected rents are $441 per month.
Joe Feroce, president of the homeowners association, put the numbers together and emphasized they are projections only and are “subject to change.”
Approximately $550 out of the $933 rent would go to paying the mortgage, Feroce said.
If Crow Holdings bought the park, the rent was projected to increase to $675.66.
According to Feroce’s numbers, the rents would go up every year with the Crow rents being less than the Sandcastle “resident owned community” rents every year until 2028. That’s when the ROC rents would finally become less and continue to be less every year after that.
The two-hour meeting included a number of residents from other mobile home parks who have bought their parks and said they are glad they did.
One was Charles Smith, president of the board of directors at Brookside Village in Plainville.
He said owning the park ultimately gives the homeowners control and that boils down to dollars and cents.
“You are going to pay more, but you have total control and the ability to maintain your rents,” he said. “You have got to stand up for yourselves. The way you do that is to own it.”
Representatives from other ROCs spoke as well.
They came from Sunset Acres in Plainville, Colonial Estates in Taunton and Oak Hill in Taunton.
Joyce Fox, vice president of Sandcastle’s homeowners association, challenged the crowd of seniors, which numbered well over 150.
She noted that current owner Legacy Communities, out of Florida, bought the park in 2019 for $13.35 million. It was assessed at $3.1 million at the time.
And she sees another sale happening when Crow decides it can make a profit.
“Do you want to do this again in two or three years or do you want to end it now?” she asked the crowd.
Feroce said it will be necessary to acquire a 30-year mortgage of about $19.5 million to buy the park.
Most of that cash would be used for the purchase, but some would be used to establish a startup fund needed to pay bills and other expenses.
Not all residents were pleased, though.
Rodney Berge is pushing for a rent control board as a better means of protection and pleaded with state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, to accelerate the progress of the city’s home-rule petition for the board through the state Legislature.
He said that if the petition is not approved soon, the homeowners association at Sandcastle will convince the residents to buy the park.
“Not only will this be colossal mistake, it will drive 35 to 50 senior citizens living on fixed incomes out the park immediately and almost all of them will be women,” he said in an email to Hawkins, which was copied to The Sun Chronicle. “Please contact me immediately as many tenants are beyond themselves. There must be something you can do, I beg you to help the silent majority!”
