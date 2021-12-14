ATTLEBORO — The hopes of residents at Sandcastle Estates to own the mobile home park have died.
Faced with a staggering increase in rent that would be needed to pay a mortgage of nearly $19 million, on Monday night they voted 108-32 against buying the 172-unit park off Mendon Road.
“The immediate increase in rent of $320 to $988 was just too much for the residents of Sandcastle to bear,” Joe Feroce, president of the homeowners association, said in an email.
“Sandcastle residents will not buy the park. It will be sold to Crow Holdings in the near future for $18,783,000.”
Homeowners had expected the new rent to be closer to $933.
That was the amount presented to them last summer when they voted to investigate buying the park.
But since then, that number jumped to $988 after all the costs were computed.
The $933 was already steep for many, but the additional $55 appears to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.
Feroce said the $988 is $320 higher than current owner Legacy Communities will be charging tenants in 2022 — $668 a month. That’s a $21 increase over current rents.
Most residents, 146 out of the 172, currently pay $647 for rent.
The rest have 99-year leases at lower rents.
Last summer, park residents voted 124-27 to explore buying the park, which sits on about 37 acres in South Attleboro.
Residents had the right of first refusal and had to match the offer of Crow Holdings out of Newton and Dallas.
The homeowners association signed a purchase-and-sale agreement in October, but in the end the cost was too much.
The value of mobile home parks has escalated astronomically.
Legacy bought Sandcastle in January of 2019 for $13.35 million.
At the time the property was assessed for $3.1 million.
Even now the park is being sold for almost twice its assessed value, which is $9,827,300.
With the sale for $18.78 million, Legacy will realize a $5 million profit.
Meanwhile, residents know their rents are likely to go up.
How much is the question.
And they will not have a say, which they would have if they owned the park.
There are efforts underway to establish a rent control board in the city, but it has not happened yet.
Feroce, who led the effort to buy the park, was philosophical about the outcome.
“Life goes on, the Legacy chapter ends, the Crow chapter begins,” he said. “Will it be merely an updated version of the Legacy chapter? Time will tell.”
