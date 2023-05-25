ATTLEBORO — The redesign of South Avenue (Route 123) from Burt Street east to Snell Street is just in its infancy.
Residents who turned out for a presentation of the plans earlier this week hope that speeding along that section will be addressed as part of the ongoing design process.
The $6 million job is not expected to start until the summer or fall of 2026.
A 25% design is not expected to be complete until spring of 2024 and a 75% design is not expected until the spring of 2025. A full design is not expected to be complete until the fall or winter 2025. The length of the project is about 2,300 feet.
BETA Engineering out of Norwood, the design company, along with city public works director Mike Tyler, met with residents Wednesday night at the Attleboro Public Library to hear concerns they might have.
They said there will be number of meetings, which are required by law, that the public can attend to present their views.
BETA presented three options under consideration.
Two would include medians down the center of the 50-foot-wide road and one would not. The width of the road, engineers have determined, encourages drivers to speed. It’s hoped that shrinking it with a median will slow traffic.
BETA is also designing new Exit 4 off-ramps from Interstate 95 for the state’s Department of Transportation. That project stretches west from Lathrop Road to Greenfield Street.
The two projects will be done in conjunction with one another to enhance safety, especially for those trying to turn into Lathrop Road or the Shell gas station, and to slow speeding cars.
The design could include the installation of traffic signals.
Mayor Cathleen DeSimone endorsed the South Avenue project.
“I hope you are super excited,” she told the gathering of about 15 residents. “This is a very important project for the city which I fully support. We want to turn this into a gateway into the city.”
She noted the state is paying for the project.
“This is not about now,” she said. “It’s about the future. At the end of the day, it’s going to be great.”
The medians down the center of South Avenue would have grass and trees and a sign saying “Welcome to Attleboro.”
It would have breaks in it so residents will be able to make left turns. Those breaks have not been located yet. That will come during the design.
Residents brought up concerns during the 70-minute session about speeding, which is common on that road. They also mentioned difficulty with turns and pedestrian safety.
BETA engineers Kien Ho and Daniel McCormack said all those concerns will be taken into consideration.
