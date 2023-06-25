Mansfield BLM Protest
Buy Now

Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon addresses a few hundreds people who participated in a Black Lives Matter march and protest in June 2020. The embattled police chief has been on paid administrative leave since 2021.

 MARK STOCKWELL/ sun chronicle file photo

MANSFIELD — Some residents voiced support for embattled Police Chief Ronald Sellon at a recent selectmen’s meeting, praising his tenure at the department and saying he deserved to be reinstated.

The residents praised Sellon’s progressive policies and leadership during the Black Lives Matter march in town in 2020 and his concern for security at the Al-Noor Academy, an Islamic school, after the 2016 election.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.