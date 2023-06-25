MANSFIELD — Some residents voiced support for embattled Police Chief Ronald Sellon at a recent selectmen’s meeting, praising his tenure at the department and saying he deserved to be reinstated.
The residents praised Sellon’s progressive policies and leadership during the Black Lives Matter march in town in 2020 and his concern for security at the Al-Noor Academy, an Islamic school, after the 2016 election.
They also cited his creation of the Problem Orientated Policing unit, which follows up on calls regarding domestic violence, drug abuse, mental health and other issues, with the goal of reducing crime.
“Chief Sellon understands the complexities of racism and how it has impacted police culture, how it affects relationships in our community and he seeks equity, accountability and care for everyone who lives here,” Nicole Birch said.
Birch was one of three residents who spoke during the selectmen’s meeting on Wednesday, and she provided selectmen with her own letter and letters of support from two other residents.
Another resident, Robert Smith, described the racism he experienced from police as a Black man with a large build and as a young boy. But he said Sellon earned his trust when they first met.
“It’s not right. This man needs to be put back where he belongs,” Smith said.
In addition, they criticized the investigation into Sellon by an agency hired by Town Manager Kevin Dumas.
They said investigators drew one-sided conclusions after interviewing only about a half-dozen people.
Based on the findings about Sellon’s alleged angry outbursts at subordinates and in a videotaped tirade outside his home, the police chief was found unfit to serve last August.
Dumas left the meeting before the residents spoke, explaining he had a meeting with Acting Police Chief Gary Sullivan, Acting Deputy Police Chief Frank Archer and town counsel.
Sellon, who earns over $196,000 a year, has been out of work for two years and was placed on paid administrative leave in October 2021.
Two months ago, then selectmen chairman Mike Trowbridge said the town was in mediation with Sellon and that town officials were prohibited by a gag order from publicly discussing the matter.
One resident, who defended the silence from the town manager and the board, said town officials risked a lawsuit if they spoke out about the matter.
After the residents spoke, the board made no other announcements about the matter.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.