Horse Farm

A rider leads a horse out of a barn as she prepares to ride at New Chance Farm in Rehoboth during the summer of 2018.

 Paul Connors / for The Sun Chronicle

REHOBOTH — Helicopters hovering over the town and landing, spooking horses and other animals, has led to a new local rule.

Residents, by a vote of 164 to 82 at last week’s annual town meeting, passed a bylaw to restrict disturbances created by helicopters by requiring a license from the town if they are low-flying.