REHOBOTH — Helicopters hovering over the town and landing, spooking horses and other animals, has led to a new local rule.
Residents, by a vote of 164 to 82 at last week’s annual town meeting, passed a bylaw to restrict disturbances created by helicopters by requiring a license from the town if they are low-flying.
Selectmen submitted the measure at the request of horse riders and stable owners because of several incidents where the animals were scared by helicopter noise and downward turbulence.
Patricia Vadnais of Homestead Avenue called it a “serious problem.”
“There is nothing in the bylaws to prevent helicopters landing at will in close proximity to horse stables,” Vadnais said. “It’s just a very serious situation. It’s just to protect animals and horses, and people too.”
Speaking as a citizen, Selectman Michael Deignan opposed the measure.
The selectman pointed out the Federal Aviation Administration regulates airspace, and questioned if the town could have jurisdiction.
“I don’t discount the problem. I think it’s a very serious issue,” Deignan said, recommending complaints could be filed with the FAA which could pull a helicopter license. “I don’t see helicopters hovering over the town.”
It was pointed out that communities can regulate aircraft flying less than 500 feet from the ground, and the town’s legal counsel reviewed the bylaw. It also has to be approved by the state Attorney General’s office.
“The FAA, police haven’t been able to do anything,” lamented one horse rider, Ilana Gareen. “We’re at risk of our horses bolting and suffering great bodily harm.”
In one incident, a helicopter “didn’t just land, it circled,” Gareen said, adding copters also scare dogs and cows. “It’s a hazard to anyone driving roads. Our horses have nearly run through fences. They’re scared.”
One resident who said he agreed with the bylaw’s intent motioned to table the request for more study but that move failed.
Another resident wondered if his kids could no longer fly drones in their backyard.
“If we approve this, at least we made a statement we don’t want these landing in our backyards,” Richard Kenney of Homestead Avenue said of helicopters.
Scott Martin, a resident who is a pilot, opposed the bylaw.
“I think it’s unnecessary,” Martin said, saying common sense should prevail.
Selectmen Chairman Fred “Skip” Vadnais backed the proposal.
“We do have a problem. It’s not widespread, but when it happens, it can have dire consequences,” Vadnais said. “You have a right to your privacy and quiet. We worked long and hard on this.
“There’s just too many close calls,” Vadnais said. “You can’t ride your horse down the street anymore. We have riding arenas. It’s just a very dangerous situation. We’re just trying to make it safe.”
The amendment to a bylaw regarding protection of persons and property adds the requirement of a helicopter operations/landing license that would be issued by selectmen following a public hearing.
The permits will be annual or one-day licenses.
Requests for such activity as a helicopter being used for a local wedding would have to get permission from selectmen.
Violators would be fined $100 per offense.
“A lot of farmers need their crops sprayed,” Vadnais said. “That would not be eliminated.”
Medical helicopters would, of course, also be exempt.
The bylaw protects Rehoboth’s Right to Farm status consistent with the state Constitution and other state regulations.