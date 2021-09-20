WRENTHAM — Beautiful, winged creatures visit Eagle Pond, and so do fishermen.
It’s a scenic, 8-acre respite off Franklin Street (Route 140) adjacent to popular Lake Pearl, but neighbors worry about its future.
The Eagle Dam that created the pond is being considered for possible removal, which would drain the water body.
“We just want to preserve the dam for ecological and recreational reasons,” said Joel D’Errico, one neighbor. “The pond is nice, beautiful, getting all kinds of wildlife. People fish in the pond all the time.”
There is a parking area there and residents say the pond could be spruced up even more with amenities such as picnic tables. Another concern is the pond is close to a town well, and the residents contend its loss could impact the well supply.
The pond connects to the northwest part of Lake Pearl and also to Eagle Brook, which winds through Norfolk and the Charles River watershed.
The town is working with the Charles River Watershed Association, which is studying the dam to help decide its fate.
The town and association held a virtual forum on the subject in January.
Flooding, particularly in future decades, is a concern. The dam along with the larger and newer Red Dam help control the water level in Lake Pearl.
Residents are working with a hydro-geologist with expertise in environmental areas, and D’Errico says he has never seen major flooding in the 23 years he’s lived there.
The pond and original dam date back to 1676 when a corn mill was built, records show.
The state Division of Fish and Wildlife considers the pond a priority heritage site.
“We want to preserve the wildlife,” D’Errico said. “This is a special place when you see eagles and blue herons flying around.”
Another neighbor, Bob Pellet, said eagles and herons are a daily sight.
In June 2019, Wrentham was one of several area communities to be awarded state grants to plan for and implement projects to combat climate change.
Wrentham was allocated $46,000 for Eagle Dam.
The present dam has granite blocks and D’Errico, who has a background in housing development, said he believes the structure could be restored easier and for much less money than some estimate.
“It’s not falling down,” D’Errico said.
Neighbors are considering launching a fundraising campaign to restore the dam.
