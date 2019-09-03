ATTLEBORO — Charges of resisting arrest against a city man who allegedly interfered with police arresting his husband on child pornography charges were dismissed Tuesday.
The case against Corey Dahlbeck, 26, was dismissed prior to arraignment in Attleboro District Court after probation officials and a judge determined he qualified under the so-called state Valor Act. Dahlbeck is an Army National Guard veteran.
A prosecutor objected to the dismissal.
Dahlbeck was arrested April 12 when city police went to his Handy Street home to arrest his husband, Christopher D. Dahlbeck, 32, on a warrant charging him with child pornography distribution and possession charges.
Christopher Dahlbeck has pleaded innocent and is free on $1,000 cash with conditions of release including wearing a GPS bracelet programmed to alarm officials if he goes near a school or playground in Attleboro.
His home is near the Hyman Fine Elementary School.
