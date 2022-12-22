The holiday season is filled with family, fun and cheer.
But not for everyone.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The holiday season is filled with family, fun and cheer.
But not for everyone.
Police and social service officials say calls for domestic violence and mental health issues spike during the holidays.
“For some people holidays are considered, and this particular holiday season, is considered the most wonderful time of the year,” Danna Mauch, CEO of the non-profit Massachusetts Association for Mental Health, said. “But for others, it can be a time of increased stress and anxiety.”
Mauch was one of the speakers at a Statehouse press conference Thursday organized by Secretary of State William Galvin, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.
The event was intended to highlight resources available to those experiencing domestic violence and mental health crises.
In the third year of the pandemic, Mauch said, many more people are experiencing mental health issues brought on by COVID along with social and economic disruptions the pandemic created in people’s lives.
“If you find yourself struggling with your mental health this holiday season,” she said, “you are not alone.”
According to Mauch, statistics show parents reported over 60 percent of young children experienced mental health disruptions.
More than 50 percent of older youths and young adults suffered from anxiety, depression and traumatic stress, she said.
Mauch and other social service officials say the stress of the pandemic and holidays have brought on an increase in alcohol and substance abuse.
The combustible combination can result in domestic violence and sexual abuse, they say.
“So far in December, state police attached to my office have responded to an apparent domestic violence homicide, multiple suicides and multiple fatal overdoses,” Morrissey said in a statement.
“The pain is out there,” he said. “So is the help.”
New Hope Inc., an Attleboro-based non-profit that helps domestic abuse victims, said its staff answered a record number of hotline calls in fiscal 2021.
The volume of calls was a 76% increase from fiscal 2020 and 107% increase from fiscal year 2019, according to New Hope.
During the press conference, Galvin highlighted his office’s Address Confidentiality Program available to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
The program provides relocation assistance and confidential addresses that survivors can use to hide their location from abusers.
It may be reached at 1-866-SAFE-ADD (866-723-233).
Anyone with thoughts of suicide is urged to call 988, a 24-hour national mental health hotline.
Anyone with domestic violence concerns can call the New Hope hotline at 1-800-323-HOPE (4623) or Safelink at 1-877-785-2020.
The Massachusetts Substance Use Hotline is 800-327-5050.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.