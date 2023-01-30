ATTLEBORO — Restaurant Week will return to the city March 3-10 following a pandemic hiatus.
The event was started about 10 years ago by then-city councilor Jay DiLisio and his wife Amy to showcase Attleboro restaurants.
DiLisio, now acting mayor, said Monday it was a way to “encourage Attleboro residents to eat local and support our local economy. Attleboro Restaurant Week had always been very well received by the public and the restaurants.”
Kaylyn Lockyer of the city economic development office is running the event this year.
“We are returning Restaurant Week to Attleboro to support our small businesses after COVID and engage the community to try many of our new establishments in the area,” Lockyer said. “It is important to highlight the businesses who choose Attleboro as a home and encourage their success.”
Lockyer said 11 restaurants will participate: The Burgundian, Don and Gigi’s, Chubs Blue Pig BBQ, Col. Blackinton Inn, Wetherlaine’s, Bliss Bros. Dairy, Four Seasons, El Ezteca, Morin’s, Ebenezer and Kozy Kitchen.
Those who visit more than one restaurant during the week can text pictures of their receipts with their name and number to 774-203-9548 to be entered in a contest to win a prize from participating businesses.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
