ATTLEBORO
Mike Davis was on the brink of retirement when he decided he needed something meaningful to keep his head, hands and heart busy as he turned the next chapter in his life.
When a former colleague mentioned a new mentorship program by Schools on Wheels, a non-profit that provides academic support to students experiencing homelessness, Davis thought it would be a good fit.
As a business strategist, the former Attleboro city councilor built a career out of helping struggling businesses reset, focusing heavily on goal-setting to dismantle archaic processes and create a new vision for the future. Mentoring people, he figured, could be similar.
And Davis had a personal connection: He was once a student experiencing homelessness himself. His own mentors helped guide him to success. Now, he could pay it forward.
Davis was matched with Marc-Kendy Paul, a junior at Worcester State University juggling it all. He was majoring in liberal studies on a pre-med track, with minors in chemistry, Spanish and economics.
Paul, now 21, also experienced temporary homelessness when his family first moved to Massachusetts. They lived in motels and family shelters for almost a year before finding permanent housing in Sharon.
In elementary school at the time, Paul said he was sheltered from most of his family’s situation. His four older siblings, then in high school and applying to college, felt the impact of homelessness more. But after connecting with Schools on Wheels, the organization stayed in touch, providing support through different programs and hoping to see each child off to success. His older brother studied law at Suffolk University. His older sister has a master’s degree from Harvard.
Paul has his eye on a bright future as well, and Davis said both have learned from their life experiences how to leverage every challenge into an opportunity.
It’s become a common theme in their work together.
“I never viewed performance reviews at work as something to get done because the clock said you should,” Davis, 67, said. “It’s not a passive event. It should be a very proactive event. Goal-setting and metrics have always been important to me, in people, in businesses and in families.
“If I didn’t focus on what was going to allow me to get out of a situation, I wasn’t going to get out of there. What all of us mentors have in common is, whatever circumstances we got out of, we went into great circumstances. If you’ve got guidance and have determination, you’re going to be fine. What happened pales in comparison to how it can turn out.”
The Bridge Mentoring Program focuses on helping students find their next step, whether by exploring their interests, building strong job and networking skills or focusing on academics.
Paul and Davis chose all three. Their partnership started this spring, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic that turned academic motivation on its head. They meet virtually every few weeks but communicate almost daily, trading texts and emails around different opportunities or ideas.
And their work is both specific and broad. Paul recently asked Davis to review a resume and cover letter he hopes to use for internship applications. Davis introduces him to former colleagues as networking practice. In some cases, when they meet, they just talk about the future: Where do you want to be when you are 35 years old?
“One of the things I said when I joined the group was, I’m not interested in trying to push someone into something,” Davis said. “I want someone to pull. I don’t want to push. Marc-Kendy is like a sponge. He wants to do everything, and it’s very refreshing.
“We focus on his aspirations, goals and the challenges he’s had, and how to translate all of those things into something positive. It’s not much of a difference on the business side. They either had their way and lost it, or never had it. I refer to it as coaching them back to that spot. What’s easier for me to see is sometimes harder for them to see, and it goes the same way for me.”
For Davis, their connection makes the work all the more important, and all the easier. And it provides a feel-good aspect that he’s giving back in a meaningful way.
His parents divorced when he was young, and on several occasions his family was evicted with no place to go. An aunt in Ohio became a “godsend,” Davis said, opening her home already full of eight children and encouraging Davis to stay on track.
“My life was not exactly an easy life growing up,” he said. “But a number of people came in at the right time with the right guidance and set me straight. You gotta pay it back. You connect with people with whom you share experiences, and there are not a whole lot of people who experienced homelessness.
“I don’t know everything about his story, but I can be sympathetic to it. These things, they live with you for the rest of your life. But it’s those affective kinds of experiences that give you a little bit of leverage — when I can say to a mentee, ‘I get it.’”
For Paul, the experience has provided structure and hope.
He considers himself an organized student. But his meetings with Davis have helped him become an organized adult, providing life advice and introducing the road-mapping process.
“Everyone has a path in life and things to overcome to move forward,” he said.
And he already sees a way forward for the program as well. He’d like to see Schools on Wheels expand its high school effort, fostering relationships with students who could benefit from mentorship even before they leave their comfort zone.
“It’s really good to have someone in their corner, and have people who have gone through similar experiences come back and help them through,” he said. “And hopefully one day I can be in the same position to provide the mentorship I received.”
