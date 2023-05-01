workplace chart 5-1-23
Report: Dying for Work

ATTLEBORO -- A retired Attleboro firefighter and a truck driver killed in a crash in Mansfield are among dozens remembered in a report about workplace deaths and illnesses last year.

David E. Capraro, 63, the retired firefighter, died on Sept. 4, 2022 of a work-related lung disease, according to the report and Attleboro firefighters union Local 848.

