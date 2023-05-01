ATTLEBORO -- A retired Attleboro firefighter and a truck driver killed in a crash in Mansfield are among dozens remembered in a report about workplace deaths and illnesses last year.
David E. Capraro, 63, the retired firefighter, died on Sept. 4, 2022 of a work-related lung disease, according to the report and Attleboro firefighters union Local 848.
Peter Fennell, 55, of Missouri, died when his tractor-trailer truck went off Interstate 495 North into the median and across all three lanes of I-495 South before crashing into woods about 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2022, according to the report and state police.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to state police.
The report, "Dying for Work: Loss of Life and Limb in Massachusetts Workplaces," was released last week by the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Health and the Massachusetts AFL-CIO.
Capraro, who was a city firefighter for 25 years, and Fennell are among 51 individuals who died on the job or from work-related illnesses. They are among 10 firefighters and five truck drivers who died last year.
But the organizations who co-authored the report say the actual toll is higher.
“This does not reflect the true number of workers’ lives lost as it does not include the untold tragedies of those who have died as a result of exposure to COVID-19 on the job or from other occupational diseases. The government does not comprehensively track occupational illness or the workers who die as a result,” the report says.
Researchers have estimated that more than 20 times as many workers die from occupational diseases as from traumatic injuries, according to the report.
In 2022 and in previous years, worker deaths in Massachusetts from fatal injuries were once again concentrated in the construction industry, which accounted for almost a quarter of workers fatally injured on the job.
After that, fatalities were concentrated in the transportation industry and professional and business services, which each accounted for 18% of workers killed on the job.
The next highest concentrations of deaths came in the wholesale and retail trades, utilities and manufacturing and then in the agriculture industry, financial services, leisure and hospitality and other services.
The report cited the need for more inspectors for the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration. In Massachusetts, there are 43 OSHA inspectors -- roughly one for every 83,372 workers.
“At the rate that OSHA conducted inspections in 2022, it would take more than 187 years for OSHA to pay a single visit to each workplace in the state,” the report says.
The annual report was released in conjunction with Workers’ Memorial Day last Friday and International Workers Day on Monday.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.